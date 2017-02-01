FL: Citrus Connection Calls Dibs on Lakeland Chamber Building
Feb. 03--LAKELAND -- Polk County's bus agency wants its name on the list when the city decides what to do with the Lakeland Area Chamber of Commerce building on Lake Morton Drive. Last week, the Chamber announced its desire to leave its headquarters of 51 years at 35 Lake Morton Drive for a larger facility that could accommodate the business advocacy group's ambitions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan 22
|Aaron
|1
|moving to lakeland
|Jan 6
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|39
|Lakeland Electric (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|114
|Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|JANICE CAFFARY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC