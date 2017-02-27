Dickey knows he's 'capable of a lot more'
Though his final season with the Blue Jays was not as successful as he had wished, R.A. Dickey is approaching this season genuinely confident in his ability to give the Braves possibly more than they envisioned when they signed him to a one-year, $8 million contract in November. "I knew I was capable of a lot more, which is why I'm here," Dickey said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stock Market
|Feb 16
|Ben
|1
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Feb 3
|Cml
|83
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan '17
|Aaron
|1
|moving to lakeland
|Jan '17
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|39
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC