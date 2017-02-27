Dickey knows he's 'capable of a lot m...

Dickey knows he's 'capable of a lot more'

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Atlanta Braves

Though his final season with the Blue Jays was not as successful as he had wished, R.A. Dickey is approaching this season genuinely confident in his ability to give the Braves possibly more than they envisioned when they signed him to a one-year, $8 million contract in November. "I knew I was capable of a lot more, which is why I'm here," Dickey said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stock Market Feb 16 Ben 1
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Feb 3 Cml 83
New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 todayistheday 4
interesting Jan '17 Aaron 1
moving to lakeland Jan '17 253Wanda 2
News Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06) Dec '16 Sebrina Craig 6
News 18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 39
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,981 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC