Crime 45 mins ago 5:27 p.m.VIDEO: Polk chase ends in teen girl's death
A 15-year-old girl who was injured Tuesday when a police chase ended in a crash has died, the Lakeland Police Department said. Police said Milaya Cooper of Plant City was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center after the crash, where she died.
