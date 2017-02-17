Crime 20 mins ago 9:47 p.m.Polk detention worker had sex, baby with inmate, deputies say

A Polk County detention worker has been arrested, accused of releasing an inmate from his cell so they could have sex, and the two had a child, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. Tanquisia McGill, 21, of Lakeland, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual misconduct between detention facility employees and inmates, interference with county prisoners and culpable negligence.

