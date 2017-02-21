Counselors, memorial greet students a...

Counselors, memorial greet students and staff at Lakeland school

Students and staff of a Lakeland middle school were greeted by grief counselors and a growing memorial on their campus Monday after a teacher and assistant principal there were found fatally shot in Brandon on Friday. Lisa Fuillerat, a sixth-grade math teacher at Lake Gibson Middle School, and Samara Routenberg, an assistant principal there, died Friday morning in a shootout with Fuillerat's estranged husband, according to the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office.

