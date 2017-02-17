Commissioner still "optimistic" on Rays stadium search

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that he remains "optimistic" that the Rays will find a new stadium in the Tampa Bay market. Manfred, speaking in Lakeland before the Governor's Baseball Dinner, said he shared Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg's feeling based on progress on the site search in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, with a resolution expected by August.

