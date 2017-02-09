Celtic Woman's Voices of Angels Tour ...

Celtic Woman's Voices of Angels Tour to Stop at Aronoff Center This April

18 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Multi-platinum international music sensation Celtic Woman celebrates its newest studio album, VOICES OF ANGELS on its upcoming North American concert tour, which makes a stop at the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Thursday, April 20 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now at www.CincinnatiArts.org , 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office.

