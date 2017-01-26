WR Recruit James Robinson Arrested fo...

WR Recruit James Robinson Arrested for Drug Possession During Ohio State Visit

Highly touted wide receiver recruit James Robinson was arrested on Jan. 21 in Columbus, Ohio, during his official visit to Ohio State. According to Stephen Pianovich of Landof10.com, Franklin County Court records show that Robinson was charged with one count of marijuana possession.

