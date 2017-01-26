Wizards close to having a D-League team?

Wizards close to having a D-League team?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Bullets Forever

Yesterday Scott Howard-Cooper wrote an article indicating that at least 2 and maybe 3 new D-League franchises could be announced before the All-Star game. There is no definitive word on the NBA teams or the locations of the impending clubs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 24 todayistheday 4
interesting Jan 22 Aaron 1
moving to lakeland Jan 6 253Wanda 2
News Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06) Dec '16 Sebrina Craig 6
News 18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 39
Lakeland Electric (Feb '06) Dec '16 Just saying 114
News Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15) Dec '16 JANICE CAFFARY 2
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,353 • Total comments across all topics: 278,390,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC