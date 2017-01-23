Watch: Massively Big Gator Strolls Pa...

Watch: Massively Big Gator Strolls Past Visitors

Wednesday Jan 18

A massive alligator that was caught on camera near Lakeland, Fla., recently is such a big gator many think he's fake. But apparently "Humpback" is real, said the Lakeland Police Department , which posted the video of the reptile on Facebook this week.

