Veteran haunted by guilt of spraying Agent Orange on airbase

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

A Lakeland, Florida veteran, who is sick with multiple cancers and auto-immune diseases, claims he sprayed hundreds of thousands of gallons of Agent Orange on an U.S. airbase in Guam. Leroy Foster, 68, said he sprayed the toxic defoliant while he was stationed at Andersen Air Force base in the 1960s and 1970s.

