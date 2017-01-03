Trump talked about WikiLeaks incessantly during last month of campaign, analysis finds
Trump at an Oct. 12 rally in Lakeland, Fla., where he urged his audience to read WikiLeaks reports. President-elect Donald Trump said that emails obtained through Russian hacks of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign and published by WikiLeaks had "absolutely no effect on the outcome of the U.S. election."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to lakeland
|Jan 6
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec 27
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|Anonymous
|39
|Lakeland Electric (Feb '06)
|Dec 13
|Just saying
|114
|Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15)
|Dec 12
|JANICE CAFFARY
|2
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Blastingrobin
|19
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit...
|Nov '16
|Rev Cash Dollar
|22
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC