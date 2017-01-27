The road not taken leads you to Florida's Streamsong Resort
Shortly before Streamsong Resort opened four years ago, KemperSports, the Chicago firm that manages the resort's golf courses, invited Golfweek's staff for a visit. The invitation included something odd: GPS coordinates, which were a necessity as we tried to pinpoint America's next must-visit golf resort in the middle of a 16,000-acre open mining site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan 22
|Aaron
|1
|moving to lakeland
|Jan 6
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec 27
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|39
|Lakeland Electric (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|114
|Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|JANICE CAFFARY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC