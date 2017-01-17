Patrouille de France Will Perform at Sun 'n Fun during North American Tour
The Patrouille de France will bring its team of Dassault Dornier Alpha Jets across the Atlantic for a North American tour this year. Organizers are already gearing up for the annual event that kicks off the airshow season, and this year they plan to welcome some special guests from abroad.
