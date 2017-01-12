News 41 mins ago 9:29 p.m.Man killed in crash, Lakeland police say

About 2:45 p.m., police officers responded to the area of Harden Boulevard, near Forest Park Street, in reference to a traffic crash. According to reports, a 1984 Ford pickup driven by Michael Duey was traveling southbound on Harden Boulevard when his truck began to swerve, drove up onto the raised shoulder and struck Glenn Gillenwater, 63, who was walking on the sidewalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.