News 41 mins ago 9:29 p.m.Man killed ...

News 41 mins ago 9:29 p.m.Man killed in crash, Lakeland police say

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

About 2:45 p.m., police officers responded to the area of Harden Boulevard, near Forest Park Street, in reference to a traffic crash. According to reports, a 1984 Ford pickup driven by Michael Duey was traveling southbound on Harden Boulevard when his truck began to swerve, drove up onto the raised shoulder and struck Glenn Gillenwater, 63, who was walking on the sidewalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to lakeland Jan 6 253Wanda 2
News Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06) Dec 27 Sebrina Craig 6
News 18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08) Dec 16 Anonymous 39
Lakeland Electric (Feb '06) Dec '16 Just saying 114
News Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15) Dec '16 JANICE CAFFARY 2
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Nov '16 Blastingrobin 19
News 'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... Nov '16 Rev Cash Dollar 22
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,212 • Total comments across all topics: 277,874,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC