Macy's closings 2017: List of stores ...

Macy's closings 2017: List of stores slated for closure after today's announcement

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Macy's department stores announced Wednesday a new round of store closings for 2017. In a press release after the markets closed, Macy's outlined plans for store closures this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to lakeland Fri 253Wanda 2
News Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06) Dec 27 Sebrina Craig 6
News 18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08) Dec 16 Anonymous 39
Lakeland Electric (Feb '06) Dec 13 Just saying 114
News Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15) Dec 12 JANICE CAFFARY 2
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Nov '16 Blastingrobin 19
News 'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... Nov '16 Rev Cash Dollar 22
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,693

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC