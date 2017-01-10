Las Vegas Murder Suspect Arrested In Florida

A 29-year-old ex-felon is due to face a judge in Las Vegas on murder and weapon charges in the killing of his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend during what police had thought was a random shooting in an apartment complex parking lot. Terrance Davis is accused of shooting 25-year-old Ethan Hogan with an assault-style rifle late Nov. 29. Hogan's ex-girlfriend wasn't injured, and the couple's 5-year-old son was unharmed in a car nearby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.