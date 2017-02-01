Lakeland's Guns Galore the latest gun store to be burglarized in Tampa Bay; 46 guns stolen
Surveillance video from a neighboring business shows a light-colored sedan turn onto Peachtree Street in Lakeland and park behind Guns Galore, where 46 guns were stolen on Jan. 29, 2017. [Polk County Sheriff's Office] For the second time in just over a month, Lakeland's Guns Galore has been burglarized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan 22
|Aaron
|1
|moving to lakeland
|Jan 6
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|39
|Lakeland Electric (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|114
|Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|JANICE CAFFARY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC