Lakeland gun store burglarized; 46 guns stolen

A Polk County gun store is the victim of a burglary for the second time in two months after suspects broke in and got away with at least 46 handguns early Sunday, January 29. Deputies responded to a burglar alarm indicating broken glass at Guns Galore located on 2440 U.S. Highway 92 East in Lakeland within three minutes of it going off and when they arrived, they discovered the front door lock was broken and the glass gun cases were broken into. Deputies say at least 46 guns were stolen from the displays in the store near the front of the business.

