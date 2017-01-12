J. Wakefield Brewery Expands Distribution to Central Florida; Prepares for Second Anniversary
Wakefield Brewing Company opened amid a wave of demand for its beers following a record-breaking crowdfunding campaign, but the brewery didn't distribute to Central Florida until now. Starting this month, JWB will begin distributing its beers to more than 20 select bars and restaurants in each of the Orlando and Tampa markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to lakeland
|Jan 6
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec 27
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|Anonymous
|39
|Lakeland Electric (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|114
|Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|JANICE CAFFARY
|2
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Blastingrobin
|19
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit...
|Nov '16
|Rev Cash Dollar
|22
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC