'Humpback' the Alligator Proves They Grow Big in Florida

"Humpback" the alligator is real, although tens of thousands of people on social media probably couldn't believe their eyes as they watched a video of the massive 12-foot gator lumbering across a grassy trail at a Florida reserve on Sunday. Kim Joiner told WKMG-TV she recorded the alligator at the Circle B Bar Reserve at Polk Nature Discovery Center in Lakeland as others standing close enough to become a snack snapped pics and took videos.

