GVSU ranks ninth in Nike-US Lacrosse preseason top 20
The Grand Valley State women's lacrosse team was announced as the ninth ranked team nationally in the Nike-US Lacrosse Division II Women's Preseason Top 20 on Thursday. The Laker women finished last season with an 15-5 record and an 11-1 record in GLIAC play.
