Grady Judd Sworn In For Fourth Term As Polk Sheriff

News Talk Florida

The Polk County Sheriff's Office hosted an oath-of-office ceremony at the First Baptist Church at the Mall, at 1010 East Memorial Blvd in Judd's honor. The Lakeland native has earned numerous awards throughout his career including, a Good Citizenship Medal from the Sons of the American Revolution in 2015 and a National Anti-Bullying Recognition Award from the School Safety Advocacy Council in 2014.

