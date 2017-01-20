Giant Alligator Casually Crosses Paths With Tourists In Florida
Tourists who visit the wild parts of Florida hear rumors they may see wild animals up close and personal during their visit, and yet they're still shocked when the rumors turn out to be true. But I'm pretty sure most native Floridians would still flip out if they saw a twelve foot long alligator walking by just a few feet away.
