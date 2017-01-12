Gator nicknamed Humpback is caught on...

Gator nicknamed Humpback is caught on camera in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Nature red in tooth and claw: The bloody moment a Montana bear decides to take on a pack of wolves to steal the deer they killed Now Michelle piles into the Trump row: Flotus hails John Lewis as a 'great leader' who is carrying on MLK's legacy after the Democratic Rep said The Donald is not a 'legitimate' president Martin Luther King III meets with Trump and chalks up twitter spat with civil rights icon John Lewis to 'emotion' on both sides - and calls for making America a 'greater nation' Martin Luther King Jr's daughter marks MLK Day with moving message to her father saying 'Happy birthday dad, I miss you!' Vice President-elect Mike Pence quotes Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' speech following visit to MLK memorial after saying he is 'so disappointed' in John Lewis The Second Coming? Israeli Rabbi claims birth of new star in 2022 confirms biblical prophecy and will ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to lakeland Jan 6 253Wanda 2
News Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06) Dec 27 Sebrina Craig 6
News 18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 39
Lakeland Electric (Feb '06) Dec '16 Just saying 114
News Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15) Dec '16 JANICE CAFFARY 2
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Nov '16 Blastingrobin 19
News 'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... Nov '16 Rev Cash Dollar 22
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,400 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC