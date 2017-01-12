Gator nicknamed Humpback is caught on camera in Florida

Nature red in tooth and claw: The bloody moment a Montana bear decides to take on a pack of wolves to steal the deer they killed Now Michelle piles into the Trump row: Flotus hails John Lewis as a 'great leader' who is carrying on MLK's legacy after the Democratic Rep said The Donald is not a 'legitimate' president Martin Luther King III meets with Trump and chalks up twitter spat with civil rights icon John Lewis to 'emotion' on both sides - and calls for making America a 'greater nation' Martin Luther King Jr's daughter marks MLK Day with moving message to her father saying 'Happy birthday dad, I miss you!' Vice President-elect Mike Pence quotes Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' speech following visit to MLK memorial after saying he is 'so disappointed' in John Lewis The Second Coming? Israeli Rabbi claims birth of new star in 2022 confirms biblical prophecy and will ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.