Florida Poly Names Commons Area Inside IST Building After Industry...
Florida Polytechnic University named the commons area inside the Innovation, Science and Technology Building after Saddle Creek Logistics Services on Monday. Saddle Creek has been an industry partner with Florida Poly since the University opened its doors in 2014.
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to lakeland
|Jan 6
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec 27
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|Anonymous
|39
|Lakeland Electric (Feb '06)
|Dec 13
|Just saying
|114
|Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15)
|Dec 12
|JANICE CAFFARY
|2
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Blastingrobin
|19
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit...
|Nov '16
|Rev Cash Dollar
|22
