Florida man gets life sentence for raping, impregnating 10-year-old

A Polk County jury of four men and two women deliberated for about an hour Wednesday before finding Rony Otoniel Mendez of Lakeland guilty of repeatedly raping a 10-year-old girl, who became pregnant from one of the assaults.

