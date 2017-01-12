FHP: Suspected drunk driver, traveling wrong way on I-4, fatally strikes St. Petersburg man
A St. Petersburg man was killed early on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver who was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Lakeland. The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. just west of of the Carpenters Way overpass and forced the closure of all eastbound lanes for about five hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to lakeland
|Jan 6
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec 27
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|39
|Lakeland Electric (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|114
|Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|JANICE CAFFARY
|2
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Blastingrobin
|19
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit...
|Nov '16
|Rev Cash Dollar
|22
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC