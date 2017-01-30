Draken International - Southwest Flor...

Draken International - Southwest Florida Business Profile

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Florida Trend

Looking for a MiG-21 fighter jet with a top speed of Mach 2? You'll find a fleet of them in Lakeland, home of Draken International, which maintains more than 50 tactical fighter aircraft, including 25 MiGs. Draken provides the aircraft to the Department of Defense and defense contractors for training purposes, which could include the fighter jets posing as the enemy during practice missions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 24 todayistheday 4
interesting Jan 22 Aaron 1
moving to lakeland Jan 6 253Wanda 2
News Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06) Dec '16 Sebrina Craig 6
News 18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 39
Lakeland Electric (Feb '06) Dec '16 Just saying 114
News Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15) Dec '16 JANICE CAFFARY 2
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,966 • Total comments across all topics: 278,409,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC