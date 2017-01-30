Draken International - Southwest Florida Business Profile
Looking for a MiG-21 fighter jet with a top speed of Mach 2? You'll find a fleet of them in Lakeland, home of Draken International, which maintains more than 50 tactical fighter aircraft, including 25 MiGs. Draken provides the aircraft to the Department of Defense and defense contractors for training purposes, which could include the fighter jets posing as the enemy during practice missions.
