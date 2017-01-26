Crime 19 mins ago 6:29 p.m.Polk deputies arrest 15 in meth bust
Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives announced that they arrested 15 suspects during separate drug busts in Lakeland and Bartow Tuesday. After detectives learned that Willie James Robinson Jr., was selling from the Stay Inn & Suites, they placed him under surveillance and eventually arrested him, the PCSO said.
