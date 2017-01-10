Celtic Woman Hold Two Spots on Billboard World Chart

Multi-platinum international music sensation Celtic Woman's latest studio album VOICES OF ANGELS remains atop the Billboard World chart at #1, while the group's DESTINY album--which also topped the chart upon its release--remains in the Top Ten at #9 more than 49 weeks after its release. DESTINY is currently in the running for a Grammy Award in the category of Best World Music Album; it marks the group's first-ever nomination.

