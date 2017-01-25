Blade's outdoors editor wins 2 awards for work
Blade outdoors editor Matt Markey received two awards at the recent annual convention of the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association, held in Lakeland, Fla. The article was highly critical of an American dentist for his part in luring a lion away from a wildlife sanctuary in Zimbabwe and then killing it as a trophy.
