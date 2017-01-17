Actress Kate del Castillo a voice for Lolita

Latina actress gives her voice for Lolita Actress Kate del Castillo has a passion for animals and she has partnered with PETA to help Miami Seaquarium's long-time resident orca, Lolita, get some attention with a new video. del Castillo and PETA are hoping that the attention will help move Lolita from the Miami Seaquarium and back to the waters of the Pacific Northwest where she was captured 45 years ago.

