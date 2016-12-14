What USAmeriBank says about a banking trend as it enters a new market

USAmeriBank is preparing to open its first branch office in Polk County, The bank is leasing a former ice plant in downtown Lakeland, renovating the property and preparing to open an office with a staff of eight in early May. It will be the 15th local branch for USAmeriBank, a $4 billion institution with offices in Hillsborough and Pinellas ... (more)

