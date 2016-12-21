Service members from Bay area send love
While many are reunited with loved ones for the holidays, others are serving our country from afar, making sacrifices to keep you and your loved ones safe. Many military members are putting their lives on the line serving in far away places, far from their friends and families in the Bay area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Tue
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|Anonymous
|39
|Lakeland Electric (Feb '06)
|Dec 13
|Just saying
|114
|Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15)
|Dec 12
|JANICE CAFFARY
|2
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Blastingrobin
|19
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit...
|Nov '16
|Rev Cash Dollar
|22
|trump best words your fired and he will sue you
|Oct '16
|vote hillary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC