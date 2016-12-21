Publix- and Disney-Backed Coalition Sues to Stop Miami Beach From Raising Minimum Wage
The Lakeland company runs cloying holiday ads about the importance of family and harps on the idea that shopping at its stores is "a pleasure." But behind the scenes, the supermarket chain functions like any other corporate giant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|Anonymous
|39
|Lakeland Electric (Feb '06)
|Dec 13
|Just saying
|114
|Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15)
|Dec 12
|JANICE CAFFARY
|2
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Blastingrobin
|19
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit...
|Nov '16
|Rev Cash Dollar
|22
|trump best words your fired and he will sue you
|Oct '16
|vote hillary
|1
|Barry Hegwood (Jan '09)
|Oct '16
|shegwood
|66
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC