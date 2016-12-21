Polk deputies search for car handle flippers
The Polk County Sheriff's office needs help identifying suspects seen on surveillance video flipping car door handles in a Lakeland neighborhood. Three teenagers were seen walking around the neighborhood, flipping car handles, trying to find an unlocked car to steal stuff from the inside of the cars.
