Polk Co. 'porch pirate' arrested, 31 charges

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a 'porch pirate' that was caught on camera stealing packages off of a Lakeland front porch earlier this month. Sumner was identified by police in the video and on December 14, at approximately 2 p.m., deputies learned that she was going to be in the area of the MidFlorida Federal Credit Union on Highway 98 in Lakeland.

