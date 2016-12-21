News 24 mins ago 3:55 p.m.2 Lakeland men face sex charges involving girl, 11

A Lakeland man has been charged with performing a sex act with an 11-year-old girl and directing another man to videotape the crime and post it to a social media website, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, according to a report in the Ledger. Eugene Beatty, 20, of 1014 10th St. W., faces multiple charges, including sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12 and lewd molestation, according to an arrest affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.