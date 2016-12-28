Mother/teacher makes for gutsy role model
When Wendy Bradshaw gave birth to her daughter, the Lakeland, Florida teacher suddenly realized another perspective of the school system, that of a parent. The thought of them going to school together in five years should have brought joy, but, instead, it brought so much dread she decided to resign and home school her child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec 27
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|Anonymous
|39
|Lakeland Electric (Feb '06)
|Dec 13
|Just saying
|114
|Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15)
|Dec 12
|JANICE CAFFARY
|2
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Blastingrobin
|19
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit...
|Nov '16
|Rev Cash Dollar
|22
|trump best words your fired and he will sue you
|Oct '16
|vote hillary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC