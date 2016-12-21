Man barricades himself inside home in...

Man barricades himself inside home in Lakeland

Wednesday Dec 28

LAKELAND, Fla. - A possibly armed man has barricaded himself in a home after reportedly punching his girlfriend in the face Tuesday night.

