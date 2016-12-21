Local man honors father with wreath
Saturday was National Wreaths Across America Day, and it was another chance for a local man to honor his father. Jamie Hoffman joined more than a thousand bikers who gathered early at Saddle Creek Distribution Center in Lakeland to ride to the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell to lay wreaths on the resting places of fallen warriors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|Anonymous
|39
|Lakeland Electric (Feb '06)
|Dec 13
|Just saying
|114
|Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15)
|Dec 12
|JANICE CAFFARY
|2
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Blastingrobin
|19
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit...
|Nov '16
|Rev Cash Dollar
|22
|trump best words your fired and he will sue you
|Oct '16
|vote hillary
|1
|Barry Hegwood (Jan '09)
|Oct '16
|shegwood
|66
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC