Inside the abandoned Duval County Armory building
Bullet of Abandoned Florida provides us with a rare look inside one of downtown Jacksonville's most majestic abandoned buildings: The Duval County Armory Article from ModernCities.com Located at 851 North Market Street and sandwiched between Hogans Creek and State Street at 851 North Market Street, the Gothic Revival-style Duval County Armory was completed in 1916. Constructed at the cost of $150,000 to replace an armory destroyed in the Great Fire of 1901 , the building was designed by Wilbur B. Talley .
