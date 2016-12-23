Florida Woman Gets OK To Keep Rambo, Her Clothes-Wearing Gator
A Florida woman who petitioned the state for permission to keep her trained gator has received official approval - just in time for Christmas. Mary Thorn of Lakeland, Fla., has been caring for Rambo for more than a decade, The Ledger newspaper reports .
