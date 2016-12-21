Florida Citrus Hall of Fame names 2017 inductees
The Lakeland, Fla.-based Hall of Fame will induct the three during the 55th Citrus Celebration luncheon March 10 at Florida Southern College in Lakeland, according to a news release. Michael Sparks, Apollo Beach, worked for the Florida Department of Citrus for 29 years in various roles, including as chief financial officer, director of administration, deputy executive director and interim executive director.
