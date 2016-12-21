Cardinal Health pays millions in pena...

Cardinal Health pays millions in penalties

Friday Dec 23

Cardinal Health has agreed to pay $34 million in civil penalties for failing to report suspicious orders by pharmacies in Florida and Maryland. Federal prosecutors say the settlement also resolves a civil investigation in Western Washington state into the Lakeland, Florida-based company's failure to maintain records concerning Class II controlled substances.

