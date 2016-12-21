Cardinal Health pays millions in penalties
Cardinal Health has agreed to pay $34 million in civil penalties for failing to report suspicious orders by pharmacies in Florida and Maryland. Federal prosecutors say the settlement also resolves a civil investigation in Western Washington state into the Lakeland, Florida-based company's failure to maintain records concerning Class II controlled substances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|15 hr
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|Anonymous
|39
|Lakeland Electric (Feb '06)
|Dec 13
|Just saying
|114
|Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15)
|Dec 12
|JANICE CAFFARY
|2
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Blastingrobin
|19
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit...
|Nov '16
|Rev Cash Dollar
|22
|trump best words your fired and he will sue you
|Oct '16
|vote hillary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC