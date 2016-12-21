Bay area university to allow some workers to carry guns on campus Read Story Eric Glasser
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is planning to make a major announcement Friday that would allow select employees at Southeastern University in Lakeland to carry concealed firearms on campus. The Sentinel Program would be a first of its kind in the state and was designed, says the sheriff, to help them respond more quickly in the event of an active assailant situation at the school.
