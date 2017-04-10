Hachita murder heads to District Court

A Mexican national in the country illegally will face an open count of murder in Silver City District Court after his case was bound over following a preliminary hearing in Silver City Magistrate Court on Friday. Isaias Lovato Rodriguez, 61, has been charged with murder for allegedly killing Connie Lopez, 56, of Lake Placid, Fla., a woman he hired to drive him to El Paso to see his family for the first time in 10 years, Lopez's daughter, who did not wish to be identified further, said.

