Monday Mar 20

Police investigating homicide in NM Bootheel Woman found with belt tied around her neck. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mJSxnZ Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday, police said they found Connie Lopez, 57, of Lake Placid, Florida, deceased in the driver's seat of a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica parked along Highway 9 near Hachita.

