District One Northern Counties RoadWa...

District One Northern Counties RoadWatch Report #47 for week of Nov. 20, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 18, 2016 Read more: Capital Soup

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Placid Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathy Maslovaric Dec 13 curious 1
Please Help My Daughter and I (Jun '13) Dec 12 Lee 2
Transitions Now LLC Dec 11 curious 1
Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13) Dec 6 Michael 5
okeechobee county condones men punching women, Nov '16 choberdnk 1
News Burned Motorcyclist Arrested In Highlands Resta... (Jun '08) Nov '16 poking sis is fun 3
DEADBEAT DAD ALERT AND RACISM the crowls (Jan '13) Sep '16 jaimiemay 5
See all Lake Placid Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Placid Forum Now

Lake Placid Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Placid Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Lake Placid, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,802

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC